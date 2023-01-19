Caleb has been helping with Cain's young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) with his case, as the latter has been charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). However, Cain refuses to acknowledge Caleb's input, with the two men drawing battle lines last week .

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) turned on his family in tonight's Emmerdale (19th January), as he caught them happily enjoying his half-brother Caleb Milligan's (William Ash) company.

With Kyle's plea hearing taking place, though, Cain was distracted as he waited for news - unable to attend court himself due to the rules in place over the case. Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) left for the occasion alone, and Cain occupied himself by getting drunk in the garage. With wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) on an emergency trip to see Nana Barton, there was no one to slow him down.

When his other brother Sam Dingle (James Hooton) approached, asking Cain to keep him updated, Cain was downbeat, not knowing when he'd even receive any news. Sam then asked if he was planning to head to the Woolpack, where Cain's shamed sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) was holding a family shindig to get rid of some out of date beer.

Cain wasn't interested, but his mood was lifted when Amy emerged from a taxi and an excited Kyle appeared. Kyle ran to his dad, and father and son shared an emotional hug. But Amy broke up the reunion by reminding Cain that the judge had enforced another rule - Cain couldn't see Kyle until the trial.

Kyle simply missed his dad, and Cain pointed out that they weren't being watched, but Amy insisted that she would not risk their son's freedom. She asked her boyfriend Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) - also Cain's stepson - to take Kyle out, while she and Cain had words.

Cain couldn't understand why he couldn't be with Kyle, but Amy stood her ground, leading to a row. Meanwhile, Matty took Kyle to the pub, where the Dingles were happy to greet him. But when they headed out again, Kyle was distressed to find his mum and dad arguing. But as Amy calmly explained that they needed to stick to the rules, Cain begrudgingly agreed in front of a hurt Kyle.

Back at home, Matty noted that Amy looked exhausted and ill after her confrontation with Cain so he headed to Butlers Farm, where he ordered Cain to apologise to Amy. Furious at being kept away from Kyle, Cain pinned Matty to the wall and told him to pack his bags and move out.

Later, Cain headed into the Woolpack after all, only to find that Caleb had been invited to the Dingle do. Watching Caleb laughing with the likes of Sam and Chas, Cain saw red and branded his whole clan "backstabbers".

What will Cain do next?

