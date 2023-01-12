With Cain's young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) having confessed to the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) - a crime Cain had taken the blame for - the Dingles prepared for Kyle to be taken to a children's home before his court date.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was back in the Emmerdale village tonight (12th January), just as heartbroken wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) needed him most. But the day ended with Cain issuing brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash) with a big threat.

After spending a final night at Butlers Farm, Kyle was treated to hot chocolate by Moira and mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson). They spent time together with Kyle's little brother Isaac, and Caleb stopped by.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) said goodbye to Kyle (Huey Quinn) in Emmerdale. ITV

But when Kyle, who was so far coping well, overheard Caleb telling the adults that he might face up to two years in a correctional facility, the youngster shouted that he didn't want to go away for that long. Caleb stepped in to calm Kyle, explaining that he didn't think he would be gone longer than weeks or months.

Cautious Moira pointed out that Caleb couldn't promise anything, but Caleb was confident after enlisting his solicitors to help. But it was his input that was part of the reason Cain was so furious with Moira.

Kyle asked Caleb to stay so he could join them all in playing games, but it wasn't long before there was a knock on the door. Two social workers arrived to take Kyle away, and as a tearful Moira and Amy joined them in taking Kyle outside, they were greeted by an army of Dingles to say farewell - much to the surprise of the social workers!

Kyle (Huey Quinn) was driven away from his home. ITV

When one of the women urged Kyle to give his mum a goodbye hug, Kyle ran straight to Moira, who called him her "little Braveheart" and embraced him tightly. She then pulled Amy in to hug Kyle, and the mood was heartbreakingly sombre as Kyle was driven away from the farm.

Amy later rushed away in tears, blaming herself and noting the way Kyle went to Moira first. Meanwhile, Moira decided to keep busy, until a tractor stopped working and she broke down in tears as the day's events sunk in.

Jeff Hordley as Cain and William Ash as Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

But as she cried, Cain appeared and Moira turned to spot her husband. Still worried for her marriage after their last conversation, Moira begged Cain not to hate her, and he simply kissed her. Inside, he revealed he still blamed her, but pointed out that he loved her and wouldn't be anywhere else.

The pair shared another reunion kiss, and eventually headed to the Woolpack where they were joined by the Dingles to toast his prison exit. Cain wasn't keen, considering he was only free because Kyle was in serious trouble.

Then Caleb appeared, and it was revealed that he was behind Cain's rather swift homecoming. As the clan urged him to be grateful, Cain made a show of thanking Caleb, reminding him that he may still face charges.

But as he faked a hug, Cain warned his brother that he'd better leave the village - because the next time Cain saw him, he'd kill Caleb. Will Caleb heed Cain's threats?

