Tonight, to get Moira off Cain's back, Caleb presented a car sourced for the business he owned, facilitating the lie that they had been away for work purposes.

Moira and her brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) happily headed off for a spin in the new wheels, while Cain was grateful to Caleb for sorting it.

The appeased Moira took Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) to the pub for drinks ahead of Mack and Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) engagement do - which never happened after a minor health scare for the couple's baby son.

But it was clear to viewers that there was still more to Cain and Caleb's story as they mused that they had bigger problems to solve, and arranged something for later.

As they found a tipsy Moira and Tracy at the Woolpack, Cain looked shifty when Moira invited Caleb and son Nicky (Lewis Cope) over for dinner.

Caleb covered that he had a meeting that evening, and it wasn't long before we found out just what he and Cain were up to. They pulled up at the disused Wylies Farm, with Caleb commenting that it was a shame the place had been abandoned.

But Cain replied that this was useful to them - and we soon saw why. After thanking Caleb for his help, Cain watched him board up the windows at the farm, remarking that no one would be getting inside. But as the pair made to leave, someone could be heard banging on the wood to be let out.

"Temper, temper!" said Caleb, and as he and Cain drove away, we saw a shadowy hand from inside the farm. But who has been taken hostage?

Who have Cain and Caleb kidnapped in Emmerdale?

Well, our first guess would be the thugs ordered by Harry (Robert Beck) to attack Caleb recently. It can't be Harry himself, as he's busy getting acquainted with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) with his own secret agenda that comes to a head next week.

Perhaps it's someone close to Harry, so that the men can exact revenge on him another way. But something tells us that this is a character we know a little better...

Given that Cain was the one grateful to Caleb for his assistance, their captive must be linked to Cain. But who? It can't be anyone that he's got any kind of loyalty to, judging by his treatment of them!

In this same episode of Emmerdale, Cain's sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) was found on a roadside by Kim Tate (Claire King). There, Lydia admitted that she was raped by Craig Reed (Ben Addis).

Now, with Cain and Caleb lurking out and about on their secret mission, what if their plans changed if Cain overheard Lydia's confession?

Could Cain have seen red and asked Caleb to help him teach Craig a lesson - the Dingle way? It's certainly Cain's style to act first and think later.

Then again, Cain was looking furtive enough before Lydia made her roadside admission. If this kidnapping scheme was in the works all along, who do we know that has crossed Cain in recent years?

There's a long list, but let's go with the absent Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), son of Kim who faked his own death and fled the village.

Before all that, though, Jamie knocked Cain's wife Moira over in a hit and run. Might Cain have happened upon Jamie's location and plotted payback?

This theory gets tricky when we factor in that Jamie is actually Caleb's half-brother, but maybe Caleb knows that anything to do with Jamie is a sure-fire way to get to Kim, who Caleb never got even with...

Who do you think Cain and Caleb have targeted?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

