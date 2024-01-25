Mack urged Aaron to take a break from their criminal activities, but Aaron remained determined to carry on.

After business partner Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) confronted Aaron about the stolen cars, Aaron told Cain that what he did was not up to him.

Cain tried the tough love approach with Aaron, and even invited him to throw a punch - until Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) stepped in. Aaron retaliated by stealing Cain's car, ignoring Mack's warnings.

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) alerted Cain, while Aaron was seen removing the plates from the car and arranging for a contact to take it for profit.

But his scheme was thwarted when a police officer arrived, spotted the absence of registration plates and took him in for questioning.

At the station, Aaron made wisecracks, appearing completely unbothered that he was accused of the very crime he had committed.

But he was soon released without charge, only to find that Cain had given him an alibi. Again, Cain tried to help Aaron, but there was no getting through to the troubled young man.

Cain warned him that there would be "no more chances", and Aaron headed to the Woolpack and launched a nasty verbal attack on Sam.

At the garage, Aaron and Cain went head to head as they threw punches, with Cain quickly gaining the upper hand as Aaron goaded him to deal a fatal blow!

Cain opted not to, but Aaron soon knocked him out, and walked away as Cain appeared seriously hurt.

At home, Aaron was apparently carefree, while we saw Cain awaken from his injured state with a menacing look in his eye.

Will he get his revenge on Aaron? How much more violent can things get?

