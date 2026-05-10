Emmerdale favourite Bradley Riches has revealed his hopes for Kev Townsend's return storyline and even teased the highly anticipated family reunion.

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Kev Townsend, played by Chris Coghill, entered Emmerdale back in September 2025 and played the role until his departure in January 2026.

After his brief five-month stint on the show, the character was last seen narrowly escaping the clutches of serial killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) after he had become entangled in John's plot to kill Kev's estranged husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).

Kev was also revealed to be the biological father of Lewis Barton, played by Bradley Riches, a fact he kept secret and was still a secret at the time of his departure from the show.

Bradley Riches at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

But now Chris Coghill is set to return just three months after his ITV soap exit and will reprise his role later this year.

Speaking to Radio Times at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026, Bradley Riches said he was "very excited" about Chris' return, revealing that the scripts are "hilarious".

Riches said, "I was very excited, obviously, for Chris to come back, who plays my dad. He's a great character, very complex, but very, very great. So I was really excited about that and to just build the dynamic."

He continued: "Because I don't have much family. I've got, like, chosen family. The only family I have in the village is Ross at the moment, so it's nice to build on families and those connections."

Riches noted: "The scripts are hilarious. They're quite serious, but hilarious at the same time; like he just brings something comedic to the show. So yeah, it's really exciting."

Kev Townsend will return to Emmerdale this year.

Riches also teased the dynamic from the highly anticipated and long-awaited family reunion of Kev and Lewis, remarking, "I would love them to make a little family."

Riches continued: "I would love to see them come around together, and, you know, actually find that bond and find, you know, common ground type thing. Because I think at the beginning it is, it is a bit like, 'Oh, I don't know if I like this. I'm not too sure about this.'

Noting how people often shield Lewis from harsh truths, Riches added: "He's old enough, he's smart enough to know the truth. But a lot of people just want to wrap him up in bubble wrap and make sure he doesn't get hurt. So I think it's a lot...but I would love them to make a little family."

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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