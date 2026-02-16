Bradley Riches has teased a major return for Emmerdale co-star Kev Townsend just weeks after Chris Coghill’s final scenes.

Kev made an explosive exit back in November after wielding a sword at husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller). Kev knew his time was up - Robron were unbreakable and he had no choice but to leave the Dales for good.

Well, that was until he was lured back by John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth). John was desperate to win Aaron (Danny Miller) back and tried to recruit Kev to kill Robert (Ryan Hawley), before taking his own life.

That plan backfired spectacularly, though, when Kev instead warned Aaron, saved his life and found some form of redemption. He ultimately had no choice but to leave the Dales for good – but not before making a fleeting stop to see his son, Lewis.

Kev made quite the impact during his time in the ITV soap and, with the door at least slightly ajar for his return, could we see him back?

Riches's character Lewis Barton was revealed to be Kev Townsend's (Chris Coghill) son. ITV

Speaking to Radio Times at the Attitude 101 event, Bradley said: “I think it’s destined to happen – everyone loved Kevin. He was tricky, he was funny, but I feel like Lewis and Kev have a really weird unspoken bond and it would be silly not to dive into that more deeply.

“The short answer is yes, we want Kev back. Bring Kev back!”

While we patiently wait for Kev’s return, Lewis has a welcome distraction in Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson). Thanks to meddling family members, Lewis and Vinny’s 'flirtationship' is finally moving to the next level.

Coghill received a great reception from viewers. ITV

The Heartstopper star teased what’s coming up for the blossoming romance and promised some trailblazing storylines ahead.

He continued: “The relationship they start to experience and dive into stems from the friendship they build, so that’s why there’s a lot of not knowing where they stand with each other. But once they get to a good place, I feel like it’s going to be good.

“Also, being neurodivergent and autistic, I’m really interested to see how relationships manifest without the communication you might get in a typical relationship. There are maybe things you don’t always see or especially face in day-to-day life.”

Will it be a happily ever after for Lewis and Vinny Dingle? ITV

Fans have, of course, been shipping Vinny and Lewis in their droves, excited for an exciting new couple in the Dales after years of being tortured by on-off couple Robron.

“We’re not coming for Robron,” Bradley laughed. “They’re their own thing, but it’s definitely nice to see someone younger trying to work out his sexuality and certain limits. Navigating a relationship with someone who is neurodivergent is so different, so to have that on screen is really important.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

