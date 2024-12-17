We've been left wondering what Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) next move will be ahead of abusive ex-husband Tom King's (James Chase) trial in the latest instalment of Emmerdale.

With Tom in hospital after a suicide attempt, it soon became clear that the character was plotting to derail his trial and shake Belle's confidence in testifying.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) insisted to Belle that Tom had faked his attempt on his life, but Belle ordered her not to mock something as serious as this.

She simply couldn't handle having Tom's death on her conscience, so Belle paid a visit to Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), asking for his insight as someone who had once planned to take his own life.

Charity confronted Tom. ITV

Paddy couldn't give Belle any answers, not able to speak for anyone but himself – but he did point out that Tom's actions were not her fault.

Meanwhile, Charity went to see Tom, keen to make him admit his suicide attempt was all an act.

This backfired, though, when Tom realised through Charity's demeanour that Belle must be struggling.

Charity regretted her visit, as Tom told reluctant solicitor Ollie (Alistair Toovey) how great it was that Belle would be out of the equation when he stood trial for coercive control and assault.

Later, Belle learned that her past manslaughter conviction had been approved to be discussed in court, and feared the situation looked bleak for her.

Keeping quiet about seeing Tom, Charity urged Belle to see that she was being played. But Belle didn't know what to think, unable to rule out the idea that Tom was genuinely mentally ill.

Will Belle see through his vile behaviour?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

