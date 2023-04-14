The young teenage mum found a lump in her breast this week, and, with her dad Dan (Liam Fox) currently away, she dealt with the crisis alone as she pitched up at the doctor's surgery for help. Thankfully, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) was able to fit Amelia in for a check up, and she tried to reassure her by explaining that the lump could actually be a blocked milk duct.

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) broke down in Noah Dingle's (Jack Downham) arms in tonight's Emmerdale (14th April) as her fears grew over her health.

But Manpreet also insisted that it was best to refer Amelia to the breast clinic for further tests. The young woman was later shocked to receive a call offering her an appointment for the very next day. As the ITV soap continued, Amelia asked Noah's mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to look after baby Esther for her, lying that she had a college meeting.

Amelia continued to dismiss Noah when he offered to help, following their split after he was blackmailed into paying off Esther's father Samson Dingle (Sam Hall). She soon set off to get the bus to the hospital, but her anxiety over the distressing situation led her to let the bus pass by. At that moment, Samson arrived, and Amelia ended up confiding that she had found a lump.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samson urged her to get to her appointment; but when she admitted she was too scared to go, he branded her selfish for not thinking of Esther. Amelia was left upset and shaken, but eventually she made it to the hospital and apologised for being late. Luckily, the nurse honoured the appointment and Amelia was taken for a scan.

She was told that Manpreet's suggestions of what the lump could be might well be accurate - but as the lump was a little bigger than they would expect, Amelia would need to have a biopsy. She also learned that they could do this straight away, and that the biopsy would only take 15 minutes. Amelia was left panicked, though, upon hearing that she may have to wait a week for the results.

When Amelia called in to pick up Esther, she was not impressed to find her with Noah due to Charity having a hair emergency. But once Noah saw she was clearly stressed, Amelia opened up about what she was going through. She also revealed what Samson had said to her, before sobbing that she didn't want to die.

More like this

As Noah comforted her, will Amelia be able to get through this worrying time?

For help and advice regarding Amelia's breast cancer storyline, you can learn more on the NHS website or visit Breast Cancer UK, where you can access find support as well as guidance on how to carry out life-saving checks.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.