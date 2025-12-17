It looks as though Kevin Townsend (Christopher Coghill) is back, with his villainous return being teased in a new Emmerdale trailer that's being aired on ITV.

The new clip teases what's to come in the soap, with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) heard saying: “Kev’s the past. He’s not in our lives anymore. Honestly, he’s gone for good."

However, it's not all bliss and paradise, as we soon see a series of unfortunate events start unfolding for both Robert and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Aaron is seen getting out of his car after what looks to be an accident, with his front window smashed, while we also see a clip of a fire and then also, a random bullet being found.

But then, our suspicions are confirmed when we spot Kev himself spying on the couple from the afar, clearly intent on exacting some kind of revenge. What will Kev do and will he succeed on his revenge plot?

The last we saw of Kev was when he attacked Robert and fled the Dales. Of course, it was a whirlwind of a storyline as it was previously revealed that Kev – who first appeared back in September following his release from prison – is actually the husband of Robert, with the pair having tied the knot while they were both behind bars.

As for what exactly Kev is back for this time round, we'll just have to wait and see but seeing as it looks like Aaron is firmly in the line of fire, it could spell danger.

Coghill previously said of Kev: "He’s an incredibly dangerous person. Kev wouldn’t have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from possibly Robert."

He also described Kev as an "unhinged spanner in the works" for 'Robron' – the affectionately coined name for Robert and Aaron's relationship.

Hawley confirmed that Kev is "something very different and volatile. Dangerous [but] not in a calculated way like John was". He added: "Unhinged and unpredictable, in a reactionary kind of way. He’s something very different. Also he’s redeemable, you kind of feel sorry for him."

It seems as though Kev's return will overlap with the anticipated Christmas episode, which will see Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover for a special Corriedale instalment.

The episode is said to feature a cataclysmic event that brings both soaps together and leaves many characters in danger, with confirmed stars including Miller's Aaron and the return of the murderous John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who has been a fugitive since his crimes were exposed in the autumn.

