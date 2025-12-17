❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale 2025 Christmas trailer confirms Kev Townsend return as revenge on Aaron and Robert teased
Have you spotted the eerie trailer yet?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 11:49 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad