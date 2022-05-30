Moira has a long history of cheating, with her relationship with husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) stemming from an affair she had with him when she was still married to first husband John Barton (James Thornton).

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) sparked new suspicion over her penchant for infidelity in tonight's Emmerdale (30th May) as sister-in-law Chas (Lucy Pargeter) jumped to conclusions.

As we know, Moira isn't currently doing the dirty on anyone.... But she is hiding a secret for someone else - as mother-in-law Faith (Sally Dexter) recently confided that her cancer is back.

Having reluctantly agreed not to tell Cain, who is currently estranged from Faith, Moira has been covering for her. But when Chas arrived at the farm to see Moira and Nate (Jurell Carter) in a state of undress, she had cause to think the worst.

Remember, Moira previously had an affair with Nate, who is Cain's long lost son (OK, there wasn't much chance of you forgetting, was there?) so Chas's fears are understandable. But the pair are innocent this time, with an animal-related calamity meaning they both had to pop home and change.

Given that earlier, Chas had been told that Moira was joining Faith on a rambling expedition - a cover for the fact that Moira was taking the other woman to a chemotherapy session - she decided that Faith must be lying to help Moira maintain her passion on the side!

Quite why she thinks Faith would stand by and let this happen is beyond us, but we admit, Nate standing around in nothing but a towel for longer than necessary was a bit much!

Chas subtly pried into Moira's change of plans, but left rather than outright confronting her. But when she popped back for a forgotten item, Chas overheard Moira on the phone, saying she would have an empty house the next day.

Furious, Chas told husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) that she wouldn't let Moira and Nate get away with it - and vowed to return to the farm to get proof.

But will she discover the truth about Faith instead?

