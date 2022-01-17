Emmerdale’s Moira to harbour “huge secret” with big consequences

Producers Jane Hudson and Laura Shaw had previously teased that “more heartbreak” is in store for the Dales’ residents as part of Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary , set to be celebrated with special programming throughout October 2022.

It’s going to be an exciting year for Emmerdale .

They also confirmed there would be “lighter, more comedic storylines” to go with the hard-hitting drama we’re used to. One character who might not get to enjoy the fun, however, is Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Shaw confirmed they had “plenty coming up” for Moira this year.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I don’t think Moira fans need to worry at all,” she said, before adding: “She’s going to be the person to lean on for more than one of her family members. We’re going to see her be given one of the biggest decisions of her life when she’s asked to keep a huge secret and she’s going to struggle massively with that.”

And, as if keeping a huge secret in a town where secrets can easily get you killed wasn’t bad enough, it looks like Moira’s past will come back to haunt her, too.

Shaw explained: “On another side of the fence we’re also going to see something Moira thought was in her past and that she’d dealt with, come back to haunt her in quite a big way. The ramifications of that are going to affect quite a few people. And again we’re going to see her really tested to how she deals with that difficult situation.”

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.