Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

As we continue through 2021, soaps like Emmerdale have huge storylines planned for the coming months.

We’ve already had a couple of new characters confirmed to join the Dales, and a very big returning name made her way back to cause havoc, too.

But what else does the ITV soap have in store for us in 2021? We can be sure to expect more comings, goings, and returnees, that’s for sure.

As the Emmerdale cast chops and changes, keep up to date with all the movement with our handy guide below.

Read on for everything you need to know.

JOINING

Ethan (Emile John)

Ethan (Emile John) is Charles’ son, and the father and son duo have a close relationship. Ethan is intelligent and ambitious, carving himself a successful law career. Things go awry when he’s wrongly accused of a crime he didn’t commit, his father’s need to fight injustice leads to a run in with the Dingles.

RETURNING

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity leave is the reason for Deb’s current on-screen absence – the actress gave birth to her third child, Ace, in July, another son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is nine, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is running a garage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Debbie made her explosive return over the festive period as she was revealed to be Al Chapman’s mystery woman. Hell hath no fury like a Debbie Dingle scorned, so expect fireworks as she teams up with Priya to give Al a lesson he won’t forget.

