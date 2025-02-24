Alongside this news came the casting of a familiar face – actor Alex Walkinshaw will be playing Vicki's partner, newcomer Ross.

You might recognise Walkinshaw for his memorable roles across television drama – but in case your memory needs jogging, we're here with an overview of some of his most memorable characters, as well as all we know about Ross so far.

So, while we wait to meet the new Vicki and get acquainted with Ross, read on below for all you need to know on Walkinshaw's TV history, ahead of his EastEnders debut in the coming weeks.

Who is Alex Walkinshaw playing in EastEnders?

Max Murray, Alice Haig and Alex Walkinshaw as Joel, Vicki and Ross in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The actor will be playing Vicki's new partner Ross, and it quickly becomes clear that she is serious about him.

Vicki and Ross are keen to integrate into the Fowler/Watts family fold, and we know Ross is a dad to teenage son Joel (Max Murray).

We know very little else about Ross at present, but it seems he is billed as a decent family man, so perhaps he will get along well with some of the locals?

Where have I seen Alex Walkinshaw before?

Walkinshaw as Fletch in Holby City BBC

Walkinshaw is best known for playing provocative PC (later Inspector) Dale 'Smithy' Smith in ITV police drama The Bill, which he starred in from 1999 until the show's cancellation in 2010.

The actor also starred as nurse Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher in BBC medical dramas Casualty and Holby City.

When Holby concluded in 2022, Fletch was on hand to wheel best friend and ice queen surgeon Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) through her final journey in the hospital.

Walkinshaw also played sports teacher Jez Diamond during the original run of BBC school drama Waterloo Road, where he starred alongside Jaye Jacobs – who played his wife Sian in Waterloo Road and fellow nurse Donna Jackson in Holby City.

What has Alex Walkinshaw said about joining EastEnders?

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Speaking about joining EastEnders and his new alter ego, Walkinshaw said in a statement released by the BBC: “I am really excited as I’ve had so many friends on EastEnders throughout the years, and I always hear lovely things about it.

"The show is top draw drama and I can’t wait to get stuck in. Ross is a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing.”

Well, drama is par for the course in EastEnders, so it looks like we should expect the usual chaos thrown into Ross's time on Albert Square!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

