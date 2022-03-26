Last week, Stacey's concerns for her mother grew as her behaviour became more erratic in her eyes. She is certain that Jean is having a relapse with her bipolar disorder, but Jean flat out denied it.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) feels the affects of her almighty fall-out with mum Jean (Gillian Wright) in EastEnders in upcoming scenes - and it looks like her situation may affect her blossoming romance with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol).

When Jean took little Arthur to the tube station and told him the full horror of how his Daddy Kush (Davood Ghadami) was killed by Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), Stacey was furious and a huge argument ensued. Jean then decided to move in with new beau Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), claiming that Stacey is dead to her.

Stacey tried to make Harvey understand Jean's condition but he dismissed her worries and stood up for her. Determined not to give up, Stacey rang the surgery posing as her mum to get her an appointment, which didn't go down well!

Now things are starting to look up, and she arranges to meet Kheerat for a drink in the Vic. But when Jean arrives and totally ignores Stacey's existence, the mood turns sour. As a new week begins, Stacey tries to focus on her love life. Viewers will remember that she and Kheerat first made a connection back in 2020, and since then their bond has strengthened. Kheerat has supported Stacey in setting up her new business and Stacey helped Kheerat flee after his violent altercation with Gray.

It remains to be seen whether mother and daughter can patch things up, but will their rift distract Stacey and ruin her chance of a future with Kheerat?

EastEnders will air these scenes on Monday 28th March.

