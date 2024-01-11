Ricky Norwood reminisces on E20 days: “It was a beautiful time”
Many fans will remember when Fatboy first stormed onto the Square.
A lot of EastEnders fans will remember when four new characters burst onto screens back in 2009 as part of the show's internet spin-off, E20.
E20 was set up to develop new talent and target a younger audience and many of the characters ended up becoming series regular, including Fatboy (Ricky Norwood), who has reminisced on the "beautiful time" he had on the show.
Fatboy, Leon Small (Sam Attwater), Mercy Olubunmi (Bunmi Mojekwu) and Zsa Zsa Carter (Emer Kenny) all found themselves squatting at 89b George Street and soon becoming a force to be reckoned with.
E20 ran for three seasons and now, Ricky Norwood spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his time on the show, ahead of his appearance on ITV's Dancing on Ice.
On whether he would ever return to the BBC soap, despite his character dying offscreen, Norwood said: "EastEnders are on such a high at the moment. They've had a year full of great storylines.
"Christmas was fantastic. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they've got to do is give me a call."
When asked if there could ever be rejuvenation of E20, he said: "E20! You took it back, you took it way back. We'll have to get Mercy, Zsa Zsa and Leon back as well. It was a beautiful time."
Norwood will be donning his skates soon, as he prepares to compete in Dancing on Ice. The actor is partnered with German figure skater Annette Dytrt, and the pair have teased their "high energy" routine that'll have the audience up and dancing with them.
"It's going to be loads of fun," he told RadioTimes.com. "We're definitely going to get the crowd up and going. It's going to a be high energy routine and I'm sure they're going to love it. Fingers crossed!"
