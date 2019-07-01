Despite the fact the last time he did a dodgy job for Phil he ended up battered and bruised by Spanish gangsters, Keanu does his boss's bidding but ends up getting more than he bargained for when the cops pull him over and it turns out the car he's driving is stolen!

The Taylor totty tries to flee the scene but the boys in blue are in hot pursuit - will Keanu be caught and banged up? Could Phil be implicated and the entire Mitchell empire compromised?

Or has Keanu decided to cut his losses and just do a run for it in case Sharon really IS having his baby and he doesn't want the rest of the clan finding out?!

