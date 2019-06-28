Putting a sneaky plan into action, Ben knocked back the bubbly with Ruby in E20 and tried to convince the high-flying party girl she and boring Jay weren't right together. Playing the concerned friend while subtly pouring poison into her ear, suggesting there was no future between her and his brother. Naughty Ben then noticed a guy at the bar making eyes at Ms Allen, and as he clocked Jay arriving, he suggested the platonic pals kiss to stop Ruby's unwanted suitor from flirting - knowing Jay would be annoyed at her wild antics.

Ben's little scheme worked as Ruby stormed out when Jay overreacted at the harmless moment, and once she was out of the way the meddling Mitchell told his bruv Rubes was having doubts about them.

Later, Ruby and Jay had a heart-to-heart and ended up calling it off, oblivious they had been played by Ben who is desperate to steer vulnerable Jay back into Lola's arms in order to stop her leaving with Lexi…

What happens next between Ben and Callum?

Meanwhile, Ben's own love life comes into sharp focus on Thursday 4th July when he shares an intimate moment with Callum, who is in the closet following their one-night stand and making wedding plans with fiancee Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Urging his conflicted conquest to confront his true sexuality, Ben kisses him on the cheek but doesn't realise Callum's brother Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) has seen them…

On Friday 5th July Stuart confronts his sibling over the smooch - will he reveal the truth about his lusty liaison with Ben?

