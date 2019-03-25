After going suspiciously AWOL while carrying out Phil's bidding, Keanu's family and friends feared something bad had happened - sadly confirmed when gangsters sent pictures of the Taylor toy boy battered and beaten as the bit of business went wrong when he crossed some local thugs and was attacked as a warning to Phil.

When Keanu gets back mortified Sharon is desperate to see him but he rejects her attempts at reaching out. Eventually she corners him in the Arches garage and refuses to leave until he speaks to her - which she then regrets when incandescent Keanu lets rip at his ex-lover for putting him in danger and blames her for his ordeal.

Later in the week, bad boy Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) shows up demanding Phil pay back the money he owes him from the Spanish debacle and threatens to hurt Louise. Tasking Keanu with protecting his teenage daughter pushes the pair back together, igniting Sharon's jealousy… Is it really over for Sharanu, or will Mrs Mitchell realise how deep her feelings run having come close to losing him?

