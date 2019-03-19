Meanwhile, Sharon's heart skips a beat when she sees her old flame but he refuses her plea for a secret rendezvous, smarting from her rejection that saw her sneakily persuade Phil to send him to Spain in the first place on the pretence of keeping him away from Louise who'd he'd just dumped - which he only did because Shaz didn't want him…

What went down in Spain clearly isn't over as Phil's associate Danny (played by ex-Brookside legend Paul Usher, fondly remembered as scouse bad boy Barry Grant) pays a visit to the Arches and demands Mr Mitchell continue laundering money to make up for the cash they lost on the Spanish job - and he's not taking no for an answer.

Sharon is suspicious when she finds Phil, Keanu and Danny deep in conversation and once she's alone with the Taylor totty she demands answers. What will he tell her?

Does Keanu love Louise?

By Tuesday 26 March Phil and Keanu have teamed up so they can repay Danny what they owe, but dastardly Dan sends one of the thugs who attacked Keanu to Walford to get to Phil through Louise. When Keanu sees Lou flirting with menacing Midge, who he immediately recognises, he warns Phil who assigns him with a new mission - to protect Louise while they raise the cash to settle Danny's debt.

Sharon is none too pleased to see Keanu trying to charm his way back into Louise's heart, not realising it's a ploy that Phil is in on to keep her safe from some unsavoury types, and on Thursday 28 March she warns her former lover to leave her stepdaughter alone. Is she in the grip of the green-eyed monster?

Also noticing Phil is up to his neck in something is ex-wife Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) who confronts her one-time hubby after seeing him have a set-to with Danny. As she makes a shock discovery about what Phil has been up to, Sharon interrupts them and wants to know what they're discussing…

Kathy starts to join the dots and after cornering Keanu on Friday 29 March she realises he's been tasked with protecting Louise, but he's also protecting Phil as he refuses to reveal the full extent of the bother he's in. As Phil desperately tries to figure out a way of getting Danny off his back, has he unwittingly put his whole family in danger? And will Sharon's jealousy of Keanu and Lou see her unable to resist reigniting her passionate affair?

