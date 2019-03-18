Now, in scenes to be shown on Monday 25 March, Keanu will arrive back home and receive a warm welcome from his siblings. Mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley), though, scolds him for not getting in touch.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) meanwhile, is pleased to see Keanu back in one piece, but he is in no mood to listen to her words of concern. And as it turns out, Keanu has other matters on his mind, namely the arrival of Phil's associate from Spain Danny Hardcastle (played by former Brookside star Paul Usher), who turns up at the Arches making demands.

While Keanu is thanked for all of his work, Danny is quick to remind Phil of the cash he owes and tells him to continue laundering money for him. But will Phil be able to be pay up? And will his illegal activities end up endangering Keanu too?

