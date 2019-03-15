The soap will be back in its usual scheduling pattern on Monday, when fans can catch it as normal at 8.00pm.

The upcoming drama will see Ruby (Louisa Lytton) turning up at the Arches and offering Phil (Steve McFadden) a wad of cash in return for a mysterious favour.

Elsewhere, Mitch (Roger Griffiths) is determined to buy new football boots for Bailey (Kara-Leah Fernandes), but after losing out on a job, he resorts to desperate measures - and steals one of Patrick's rare records.

Linda (Kellie Bright), meanwhile, arrives back with Ollie and tells Shirley (Linda Henry) and Tina (Louisa Bradshaw-White) that Mick (Danny Dyer) is spending some quality time with Nancy following her nuptials.

