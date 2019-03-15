Here's the reason why EastEnders isn't on tonight
The BBC1 soap won't be showing on Friday
There'll be no episode of EastEnders airing this evening as BBC1 hands over Friday night's schedule to charity fundraiser Comic Relief, coverage of which begins at 7.00pm.
But viewers haven't missed out on any Walford drama as the BBC1 has already shown its usual four episodes of EastEnders this week, thanks to a double bill being shown on Thursday.
The soap will be back in its usual scheduling pattern on Monday, when fans can catch it as normal at 8.00pm.
The upcoming drama will see Ruby (Louisa Lytton) turning up at the Arches and offering Phil (Steve McFadden) a wad of cash in return for a mysterious favour.
- Is there romance in store for Bex and Kush in EastEnders?
- Ruby turns to Phil to get revenge on her rapists
- Karen's daughter Chantelle heads up new EastEnders family
Elsewhere, Mitch (Roger Griffiths) is determined to buy new football boots for Bailey (Kara-Leah Fernandes), but after losing out on a job, he resorts to desperate measures - and steals one of Patrick's rare records.
More like this
Linda (Kellie Bright), meanwhile, arrives back with Ollie and tells Shirley (Linda Henry) and Tina (Louisa Bradshaw-White) that Mick (Danny Dyer) is spending some quality time with Nancy following her nuptials.
You can visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.