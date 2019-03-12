A burgeoning romance with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was wrecked by her emotional baggage and on Monday 18 March Rubes confides in best mate Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) how hurt she is by the undertaker's rejection. Hoping Martin Fowler (James Bye) can put a good word in with Jay doesn't end well and following a meeting with her Independent Sexual Violence Advisor about her upcoming court case, Ruby turns to an old associate for help - Phil.

Mr Mitchell is stunned when she shows up at the Arches offering him a huge wad of cash in return for a mysterious favour and he refuses - but Ruby is undeterred and reminds him he owes after his past dealings with Johnny, who's feud with his family inadvertently led to the deaths of Dennis Rickman and ultimately Johnny himself, orphaning the girl as a teenager.

On Tuesday 19 March Phil confides in Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) about Ruby's offer and his wife erupts at the mention of Mr Allen, who brutally attacked a pregnant Sharon before ordering the hit on Dennis. Sharon also encourages Jay to steer clear of Ruby, so Ms Allen drowns her sorrows and concocts a dangerous plan to lure Ross into a trap to prove his guilt…

Will Ruby kill Ross?

Ross and Matt arrive back on the Square on Thursday 21 March, unaware of who has really summoned them. Matt gets cold feet and seeks out old mate Martin for a drink, leaving Ross to go it alone at the arranged rendezvous point - where he is stunned to find Ruby waiting for him.

Dicing with danger, Ruby tells confused Ross she has a proposition for him and he listens intently as she explains the deal she has come up with. Not realising it's a trap, is Ross in danger from a vengeful Ruby's wrath? And is Ruby just making a tricky situation even worse by administering her own brand of justice? With the court case now potentially in jeopardy, can anyone stop Ruby from crossing the line - could Ross even end up dead? And what exactly does Ruby ask Phil to do?

You know what they say - like killer gangster father, like daughter…

