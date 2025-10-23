This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss which some readers may find upsetting.

**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 23rd October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has dropped yet another major bombshell concerning her long-lost son in the latest edition of EastEnders.

Just last month, Zoe told Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that her twins – a boy, and a girl who is believed to have died at birth – were fathered by the late Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman).

Shattered by the revelation that her beloved late husband cheated on her, Sharon slapped Zoe.

But after some thought, Sharon offered to pay for a private investigator to track down Zoe and Dennis's son.

With Sharon currently away with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Zoe was urged by mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) to hold off the search.

Zoe, however, stole the takings from The Queen Vic and snuck off to meet the PI alone.

A fuming Kat followed her and ended up sitting in on the meeting, during which Zoe claimed she couldn't remember her twins' date of birth off-hand – and, rather more crucially, that she didn't know who the father was.

A suspicious Kat told husband Alfie (Shane Richie) that if Zoe couldn't set a better example for their son Tommy (Sonny Kendall), she would have to leave.

But tensions were put on hold when Kat and Alfie's twin sons Bert (Elliot Briffett) and Ernie (Cody Briffett) revealed they were hearing voices in the cellar.

Zoe went to investigate, only to find that a cat had ended up stuck in the sewer pipe!

Once the grim and smelly task was complete, Kat told Zoe she could keep the cat – but Zoe insisted she couldn't if she was about to be kicked out.

Kat informed her daughter that she was simply frustrated when she made that threat, and demanded that Zoe stopped lying to her.

As Zoe explained how desperate she was to find her son, Kat was troubled when Zoe said that the whole thing had nothing to do with Sharon.

With that, Zoe declared of the father: "It ain't really Dennis Rickman."

With Zoe now backing up her suggestion that she doesn't know who the daddy is, will we ever find out?

Why did Zoe tell such a nasty lie – and with Kat about to spill her secret, how will Sharon react when news reaches her?

