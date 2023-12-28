The BBC One soap has been airing the aftermath of the Christmas Day murder that saw Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) kill Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to save the life of her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

This event followed Denise Fox (Diane Parish) nearly killing villainous Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) with a champagne bottle as he attacked his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and the other women.

In the aftermath, the women decided to frame Keanu for attacking Nish and then moved Keanu's body to the burned-out remains of Kathy's Cafe and left his body beneath the floorboards.

While the Six all told their story to the police, they did not bank on a then-drunken Rocky remembering that he saw bride Sharon enter the cafe during the night of Christmas Day.

Brian Conley as Tom "Rocky" Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Rocky vowed to uncover the truth of what happened and confronted both Kathy and then Sharon about what happened after he recalled seeing them both but they remained adamant that he was imagining things as a result of drinking.

Meeting the other ladies in the Queen Vic barrel store, Kathy warned the ladies that Rocky was close to figuring out the truth, encouraging them to suggest that she romantically reconcile with her estranged husband to keep him quiet.

Meanwhile, Suki herself tried to hold the Panesar family together while Nish remained in a medically induced coma.

However, in heartwarming scenes, Suki came out to step-grandson Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juham Rasul Choudhury) who was initially upset that she kept secrets from him but soon came around and gave her and soulmate Eve Unwin (Heather Unwin) his blessing.

Suki also became the subject of gossip when an exchange between the trio was overheard by Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Suki and Eve became the talk of the Square until they publicly debuted as a couple in the Queen Vic - out and proud.

Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar holding hands as a couple in the Queen Vic pub amid onlookers in EastEnders. BBC

Back at the Beale house, Kathy tried to reconcile with Rocky and keep him quiet, but despite his pleasure at this, they were interrupted by Kathy's son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who scuppered the conversation and jogged Rocky's memory.

Kathy's husband also recalled that he had seen Denise and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) hauling tarpaulin down the street on the same night, leaving them in greater danger.

In a further meeting in the Queen Vic barrel store, Kathy updated the ladies on the developments with Rocky, prompting Linda to offer to turn herself in, but they all realised they would be sent down regardless.

Gillian Taylforth as a horrified Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

This then saw Suki make a bold suggestion: Kathy needed to turn Rocky in for the insurance scam to the police.

As a horrified Kathy realised this meant sending Rocky to prison for life, will she be able to doom her husband to a death behind bars?

EastEnders continues tomorrow on BBC One at 7.30pm and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

