New advance spoilers for EastEnders have been revealed by the BBC - and they hint at a dramatic time for the Knight clan.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Micah Balfour will be bowing out of his Junior Knight role after 18 months, and the drama is set to ramp up in his final weeks.

The character burst onto the Walford scene in an underground boxing match with dad George (Colin Salmon), and he only made their estrangement worse by engaging in a steamy affair with former step-mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Their secret relationship was exposed last Christmas, and Junior quickly became a prime suspect in Cindy's subsequent attack. As viewers will recall, she was whacked with a snow shovel – by none other than mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Father and son's feud is reignited. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

More recently, Junior decided to tell George's wife Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that his dad had spent the festive evening in the company of his first wife Sabrina. This led to the Knights divorcing, and the sale of The Queen Vic.

Things haven't been the same between father and son ever since – and it seems that in upcoming scenes, it's about to get a whole lot worse. And Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is the catalyst!

Monday 10th November

Priya is searching for information. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan-Levy) is on the hunt for the truth – could this concern Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) drug dealing?

Meanwhile, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) awaits a verdict after accidentally knocking Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) over in his 1957 Morris Minor.

Elsewhere, Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) patience is wearing thin. We've seen her struggling to care for granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner) and great-granddaughter Charli, could it be that she's reached breaking point?

Tuesday 11th November

A situation escalates for Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) and Ravi, while Nicola makes an admission. What is she confessing?

Wednesday 12th November

Does Nicola's admission open wounds for Junior and George? BBC/Jack Barnes

Tensions rise between Junior and George as their feud is reborn. Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) learns a truth – is she about to be betrayed by partner Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) again?

Thursday 13th November

George is keen to make amends and extends an olive branch. In the wake of Vicki's troubles, Kathy and Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) do their best to cheer her up.

There's a lot to look forward to in November, but what could it all entail? Will Junior make a decision about his future in Albert Square following another bust-up with George?

Time will tell...

