EastEnders spoilers: first look at Richard Blackwood as Walford's new villain
The actor and comedian is set to make his debut on the BBC1 soap this week
There's the Jag, there's the hard stare - it can only mean one thing: yes, Albert Square has a new villain. Richard Blackwood is set to make his debut as a yet-to-be-named bad guy sometime during EastEnders's live 30th anniversary week. And now the BBC has released the first images of the actor in character.
Speaking at the time of his signing back in January, Blackwood said: "EastEnders is a show I've grown up watching so to film on Albert Square is something I'll never get used to. To know my first ever scene will be a live one hopefully means the team believe in me and I won't let them down!”
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Richard Blackwood has always been on our EastEnders wishlist – and now the perfect part has come along. Richard’s an authentic Londoner and a terrific actor, bringing with him warmth, humour and energy which will add so many layers to this 21st century EastEnders villain.
"The status quo in the Square is about to be well and truly shaken…”
In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Blackwood also revealed his ambitions for his new role: He's got good layers to him so I'm really looking forward to going in there and freaking people out," he said.
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and gossip.