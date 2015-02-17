Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Richard Blackwood has always been on our EastEnders wishlist – and now the perfect part has come along. Richard’s an authentic Londoner and a terrific actor, bringing with him warmth, humour and energy which will add so many layers to this 21st century EastEnders villain.

"The status quo in the Square is about to be well and truly shaken…”

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Blackwood also revealed his ambitions for his new role: He's got good layers to him so I'm really looking forward to going in there and freaking people out," he said.

