EastEnders has aired a surprise twist involving Shrimpy on today’s episode (Monday 16 March).

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The market stall trader, who is played by actor Ben Champniss, has been making brief appearances since 2014.

But in Monday’s episode of the BBC One soap themed around Mother’s Day, viewers were treated not only to an appearance from the fan-favourite extra – but also from his mother.

As Alfie Moon served them both champagne in The Queen Vic, the character said: “Alright Shrimpy, lovely to meet your mum for the first time. What do we call you, Crabby?”

And posting on Instagram after the release of the episode, Champniss revealed another twist for fans: she’s not just his on-screen mum, but also his mum in real life.

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Alongside a picture on him and his mum on set, the actor wrote: “Shrimpy and his mum don’t ‘arf look like my mum and me in today’s episode of EastEnders…! (Don’t blink!)."

He continued: “Happy Mother’s Day, Walford…! What an incredible morning we had! Makes a change from the usual Mother’s Day flowers, eh “Crabby”…?!."

He added: “Mum says she’s more than happy to sign autographs and stop for selfies…."

His mum Jackie said in the comments: “Such a good experience, loved it! It was great to see your ‘other life’ Ben! X."

And it wasn’t the only drama in store for viewers during the episode, as the show aired the surprise return of a character after seven years away from the Square.

The episode saw the Beale clan coming together to celebrate Mother’s Day. But tensions soon arose as Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) invited her divisive father, Max Branning (Jake Wood), to join them.

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