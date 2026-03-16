**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Monday 16 March 2026 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

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EastEnders has aired the surprise return of a beloved character in the episode set on Mother's Day 2026.

The BBC One soap's Monday episode aired amusing scenes of the Beale clan coming together to celebrate the day, with Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) causing a stir by inviting her divisive father, Max Branning (Jake Wood), to join them.

In early scenes, Lauren's doting husband Peter Beale (Thomas Law) teased that he had a surprise for his wife on the special day, with Lauren's lateness due to a talk with Max potentially threatening to ruin it.

However, to Max's chagrin and Lauren's delight, the surprise was revealed to be Max's former mother-in-law and Lauren's grandmother, Cora Cross, played once again by British TV legend Ann Mitchell!

Ann Mitchell as Cora Cross in EastEnders in 2018. BBC

Steely matriarch Cora is the mother of Lauren's mother, Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner), and Rainie Cross (Tanya Franks), and appeared as a regular character from 2011 to 2015, before making further guest appearances in 2017 and 2018 - primarily as an adversary to Max.

Cora really has never been a fan of Max's and took the opportunity to make barbed remarks at his expense during the celebrations, particularly when he asked after his granddaughter Abi "AJ" Brannign Jr., who is living with Tanya after his reckless guardianship.

It was revealed that Peter had invited both Cora and Tanya, but Lauren's mother chose not to attend.

In addition to digging at a riled Max enough that he was asked to leave, Cora also referred to a present Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) as "Muscles", made comments on the 'resurrection' of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), and also reminded Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that he had bought the services of her drug-addicted daughter Rainie when she was a sex worker back in 2014.

Cora Cross (Ann Mitchell, right) slapping former son-in-law Max Branning (Jake Wood) following the fatal injury of Abi Branning in 2017. BBC/Jack Barnes

Still, there were heartwarming scenes from Cora's return, too.

While spending some time with her great-grandsons, Cora dug deep with Lauren following the attack she experienced last week, and encouraged her to embrace a new business opportunity with Mark - even though neither she nor Lauren is aware that Mark is involved in criminal enterprises.

Elsewhere, Cora also managed to catch her wayward grandson Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) before she left and made clear how much she loves him despite his delinquent behaviour in recent years. Cora also encouraged Oscar to settle down before they shared an embrace before her departure.

Though with a love triangle tipped to be on the way between Oscar and twins Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) and Josh Goodwin (Josh Vaughn), we'll have to wait and see about that!

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The warm scene was witnessed by Ian and his mother, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and saw them express their father-and-son love for each other too.

The lovely guest appearance by the sassy Cora will no doubt go down a treat with fans who have been calling for her to make a return in recent years.

Could we see Cora turn up to make some remarks later in the year? Here's hoping!

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