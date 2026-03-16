❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs unannounced return for fan-favourite character during Mother's Day episode in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for the episode on Monday 16 March 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 6:30 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad