EastEnders: show bosses want Kat and Alfie reunion
"It's a great love story and we'd be foolish not to revisit it," says executive producer Lorraine Newman
EastEnders executive producer Lorraine Newman has spoken of her desire to see Kat and Alfie Moon get back together. “It’s a great love story and we’d be foolish not to revisit it,” she commented at the Bafta Television Awards.
And when asked backstage whether the pair could be reunited, star Jessie Wallace answered: “Hopefully. I’d like Kat and Alfie to get back together because I think there’s a lot more there for the couple.”
Kat and Alfie’s relationship was dealt a blow in late 2012 when it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Derek Branning (Jamie Foreman). The Moons then split, with Alfie subsequently beginning a relationship with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).
However, Shane Richie admitted that he has missed acting alongside his former screen partner: “We do miss working together. We haven’t seen each other for a while so tonight was a good chance to catch up.”
On the topic of Kat and Alfie’s future, the actor added: “I don’t think we should always be playing to what people want and there should always be a secret around the corner.”
At the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, EastEnders took the prize for Best Continuing Drama after seeing off competition from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Shameless.