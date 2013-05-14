Kat and Alfie’s relationship was dealt a blow in late 2012 when it was revealed that she had been having an affair with Derek Branning (Jamie Foreman). The Moons then split, with Alfie subsequently beginning a relationship with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

However, Shane Richie admitted that he has missed acting alongside his former screen partner: “We do miss working together. We haven’t seen each other for a while so tonight was a good chance to catch up.”

On the topic of Kat and Alfie’s future, the actor added: “I don’t think we should always be playing to what people want and there should always be a secret around the corner.”

At the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, EastEnders took the prize for Best Continuing Drama after seeing off competition from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Shameless.