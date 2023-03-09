Tonight's episode of the BBC One soap will air at the earlier time of 7:25pm, instead of its usual 7:30pm slot.

This is because of the exciting one-off special interview with Eurovision UK contestant Mae Muller, which will air at 8:55pm.

In Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act, radio DJ Scott Mills meets Mae Muller, the artist representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, for her first exclusive interview.

In the programme, Mills, who is also the Eurovision semi-finals commentator, will delve into Muller's career so far and hear just how she’s preparing for the biggest performance of her life.

The one-off special will also see Muller introduce the first televised broadcast of the official music video for her Eurovision entry I Wrote a Song.

To accommodate the interview special, The One Show will also shift slightly in the schedule. Airing just before EastEnders at 7pm, it will be reduced tonight to 25 minutes, with Dragons' Den moving from an 8pm slot to 7:55pm.

The Apprentice is also moving slightly, with the latest episode of Lord Sugar's search kicking off at 9:05pm.

The exciting Eurovision news will be much of the talk of today, with Muller being revealed as the UK representative in this morning's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball.

On being announced as the UK entrant, Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

