EastEnders has aired emotional scenes for the Gulati/Nandra-Hart clan in Thursday's episode, as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) discovered what had been troubling his teenage daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

The BBC One soap has portrayed an affecting storyline for Avani this week as she was strip-searched by police after being suspected of possessing illegal drugs - though she was innocent of any crime, and neither of her parents could be reached to be present.

In the aftermath, Avani drank heavily and wanted as few people as possible to know, also pushing away her friendship with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), whom she believed 'grassed' on her.

Avani's mother, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), defied her daughter's wishes and made a formal complaint to the police, while Avani's dad, Ravi, was kept in the dark.

In Thursday's episode, Avani's family were shocked to find she was missing, but Ravi soon found her keeled over from binge-drinking in the park and sought medical attention for her.

Aaron Thiara as an emotional Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

As Ravi sought answers, his step-mother Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) revealed that Avani was arrested by police and later released, but did not reveal the full story in line with Avani's wishes.

At Walford East, Ravi served Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Amy, attempting to find out more about what happened, but Amy denied any wrongdoing on any of their parts, and Jack advised Ravi to speak to Avani herself.

Returning home, Ravi demanded more answers from his family, and eventually Priya and Suki explained what had happened to Ravi, leaving him in shock and Avani upset.

In a private conversation in the kitchen, Priya confided her fears to Ravi and how she was worried their daughter would use drink and drugs to shut out her pain and upset, but he vowed that they would both support their daughter together.

Priya and Ravi hold their upset daughter Avani in EastEnders. BBC

In an emotional chat with Avani and with Priya present, Ravi confided that he too had dealt with a traumatic experience when he was arrested and strip-searched when he was Avani's age, leaving him humiliated and scared.

Avani's parents vowed to support her and promised to be there for her should she need them, and the three held each other on the sofa.

However, despite the support of her parents, Avani continued to spiral and was seen meeting a dealer at the end of the episode to secure illegal drugs.

Avani Nandra-Hart purchased drugs in Thursday's EastEnders cliffhanger. BBC

Will Ravi and Priya be able to save their daughter?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

