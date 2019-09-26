When she drops a huge bombshell on the undertaker it leaves him reeling and he hits the bottle, drowning his sorrows in spectacular fashion. What has Whit said to push him to get plastered?

Half cut Halfway stumbles over to the Mitchell house to seek out Ben. A showdown ensues in which emotional Callum accuses the Mitchell menace of being to blame for wrecking his life, but as the tension rises between the boys so does that spark of desire…

Leaning in for a kiss, Callum stuns Ben with the sudden gesture - how will he react? Is this the start of fan favourite couple Ballum becoming a fully-fledged item? Or has too much happened for them to have a happy ever after?

