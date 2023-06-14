Whitney was unimpressed tonight when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) made reference to the fact that Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) had been flirting with her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

There was a reminder of a past storyline that most viewers would rather forget in tonight's EastEnders (14th June), as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) had cause to call out former daughter-in-law Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

As Whit sulked in the café, Linda, who is set to become Gina's stepsister, defended her by reminding Whitney of her own indiscretion past indiscretion.

"She's not the first woman to have made a move on somebody else's man, is she?" Linda told Whitney in a cool, collected manner.

Whitney was taken aback, but there was nothing she could say - we all remember that time she kissed Linda's beloved Mick (Danny Dyer)! But just in case you can't recall, read on for a trip down memory lane.

What happened between Whitney Dean and Mick Carter in EastEnders?

Back in 2016, Whitney was engaged to Mick and Linda's son Lee (Danny Hatchard). But during a turbulent time for the family, there was an accidental kiss on the lips between Whitney and Mick. Whit later found herself trying to kiss Mick again. Although the incident was later exposed, the Carters were able to move on and Whit married Lee, despite the fact that he had cheated on her.

After a bus crashed into Walford market, Whitney ended up in hospital with injuries. Mick was frantic with worry and headed to see her, where Whit confided in him over her troubled marriage. As Mick comforted her, she leaned in to kiss him, which was witnessed by Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Later that year, Lee left Whitney, who continued to live at the Queen Vic pub with Mick even when Linda had to leave the Square for a while. With the pair's friendship blossoming as Whitney felt vulnerable and Mick was lonely, Mick kissed her and she responded. This encounter went no further, but when Mick's mum Shirley (Linda Henry) found out she threw Whit out.

When she returned, Whitney admitted that she loved Mick, although knew they could never be together. Upon Linda's return, Mick revealed he had kissed Whitney, who he thought he might be in love with. What followed was one of EastEnders' most memorable showdowns in recent years, ultimately leaving Whitney out in the cold once more. But, somehow, Whitney managed to salvage her friendship with the Carters and we've rarely had to think about Mick and Whitney ever since. Until now!

