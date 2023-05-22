The fan-favourite character reluctantly decided to sell photos and videos of herself dressed in lingerie for cash on a website called Secret Cam. Until recently, struggling Stacey never showed her face – but then a client offered extra cash for her to do exactly that.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) had her secret camera work exposed in tonight's EastEnders (Monday 22nd May), when daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) revealed all to the rest of the Slater clan.

After filming a video dressed in the lingerie and talking about the weather, Stacey earned the money and was soon asked to do a second clip. But, focused on Lily. Stacey put the client off.

With Lily having bullied a classmate to get her fellow pupils to stop picking on her, she admitted that after apologising to the girl, she was still being mocked and being told that she waddles when walking due to her pregnancy bump.

Stacey suggested a sleepover with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) to cheer Lily up, and offered to take Lily to school and sort things out. In a meeting with the school's headteacher, Stacey called him out for claiming that Lily should expect a backlash over her situation. The head finally listened, inviting her to a parents' committee meeting.

Later, though, Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) were stunned to find another pupil looking at a clip of Stacey on the Secret Cam site, and ended up telling Amy what they had seen.

Amy showed Lily what had been discovered, and at the Slaters', as Stacey was about to head out to the committee meeting, Lily burst in and furiously asked her mum was she was playing at, before making it very clear to their family what Stacey had been doing to make money. How will Stacey deal with the consequences?

