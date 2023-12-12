Fans haven't seen Penny since 2008 but she's a key part of the backstory of her father Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) who previously lived near her in France from 2013 to 2015.

Penny was left paralysed from the waist down as a child after she was targetted by criminal associates of Jack, meaning the pair have a complicated relationship.

In the New Year, we catch up with Lauren and Penny in Paris where events lead to them deciding to return to Walford.

However, we later know that Penny arrives in Walford alone - what has happened to Lauren?

By the end of the first week of January, Penny will be left with a difficult decision to make.

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Kitty Castledine lifts the lid on Penny Branning's return.

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) will be first seen in Paris, France. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What has it been like to join EastEnders?

"I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve watched EastEnders for a long time, but to go into the Square is something I couldn’t really fathom. It was so overwhelming to be with all the big stars. I do feel like I’m getting used to it, which I never thought I’d say. I’m getting used to the flow of EastEnders and EastEnders life. I keep thinking, ‘I can’t believe I’m a Branning! It’s so cool.’"

Tell us about your first day on set

"My first day on set was incredible. When I got home, I felt really proud and that I’d had a good day at work. The day before I went on set literally felt like Christmas Eve, so it was a great feeling. Everyone is so lovely on set. I really did feel like I slotted in, which was a weird feeling because it was like my first day at school, and I was really nervous. I was with brand-new people, learning a brand new way of working and now doing what I’ve been training for at drama school. It was a funny feeling, but I’m loving it."

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) looks certain to make her mark. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What is Penny like?

"Penny is great. She’s so cool, and she’s got this dry humour that I love. She’s very quirky, and it’s funny because I think she’s got a French persona which she adopted to keep up with the people she was around there. But coming back to Walford is a reality check for her."

What is the relationship between Lauren and Penny like?

"Family is really important to everyone in Albert Square, and it’s nice to have this family connection between Lauren and Penny because it’s something they’ve both been missing.

"Penny is so aware of Lauren missing Abi, and Penny would never want to replace Abi, but I think it’s a nice little outlet for Lauren to grieve because in Penny, she has someone who is there to be close to."

Will Penny have Lauren's (Jacqueline Jossa) back? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What’s it been like to work with Jacqueline Jossa?

"Working with Jacqueline is great - she’s the best. I am so grateful to have her as part of this dynamic duo, Penny and Lauren. I felt really at ease with her - even on the first day we were working together, I knew we’d get along. I do feel like she is my cousin. She has been a really nice person to have to show me the ropes, but also lark about with at the same time."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

