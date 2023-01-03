The long-running feud between Keeble (Alison Newman) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was taken up a gear in Monday's (January 2nd 2023) episode when Kat (Jessie Wallace) and her son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) were abducted by masked men in front of a horrified Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who they also beat to the ground.

In Tuesday's episode (3rd January), an enraged Alfie confronted Phil at Peggy's as it became clear that Keeble was striking out against Phil and his family, after he had Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) hand over the incriminating gun that Keeble was using against the Mitchells and also an incriminating recording of the corrupt cop.

Keanu made his surprise return in December and initially seemed to be working with Keeble - but it all turned out to be a double cross by Phil.

However, Phil and Keanu's alliance was turned upside down after Phil caught Keanu in a clinch with sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) - and Keanu then admitted he wanted a future with Phil's ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and their baby son, Albie.

After Phil ordered Keanu to leave Walford or he would be killed, Keanu confessed his double cross to Keeble who then ordered Phil to hand back the evidence Keanu gave him - but was turned down.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So, Kat and Tommy found themselves held prisoner in a disused warehouse, and Tommy's smartwatch had no signal and so could not give his location away.

The pair later tried to escape when Keeble paid a visit and Kat launched herself at her.

However, Keeble then brandished a gun and pressured them both into staying where they were.

The cop was seen to be growing more and more nervous about the gravity of her actions as she held the gun in her hand while alone.

Meanwhile, an angered Phil tracked down Keanu and railed at him for his actions in front of a worried Sharon.

Alison Newman as DCI Samantha Keeble on the phone in EastEnders. BBC

Once Phil was gone, Sharon made clear to Keanu that the only way he could fix this mess was by helping to save Kat and Tommy.

As Phil gathered all of his family in his house, he considered his next move and how they should handle what goes on next.

Sam suggested calling the police on Keeble, but Phil feared what she would do to Kat and Tommy.

Finally, Keeble called Phil with a dangerous ultimatum: hand over the evidence or she will kill Kat and Tommy.

Spoilers for the rest of the week indicate that the situation will only get worse despite Keanu teaming up with Phil to get Kat and Tommy back - and this all leads to a gunshot ringing out...

Read more:

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.