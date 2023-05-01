The doting dad was hoping to impress Sharon (Letitia Dean) with a lovely Christening for their baby, Albie, but mounting costs while putting pressure on himself made the whole thing a nightmare.

Things never go right for poor Keanu Taylor (played by Danny Walters) on EastEnders , and tonight's episode (1st May 2023) was no different.

The day started with a gift that fell a bit flat - he got Albie a lovely silver money box, but it wasn't a patch for the car track Zack and Martin bought him.

Seeking solace in Bernie, Keanu's sister was on hand to remind him what's really important; not the presents, but the presence.

However, there was no escaping his money problems and an intriguing offer of an uncomplicated job from Ravi seemed too good to turn down.

All he had to do was drive some cannabis from one place to another without being caught - and better yet, he could fit it in before the Christening.

Reluctant at first, Keanu eventually accepted, but a series of delays made him late for the church, so he drove the van containing white goods loaded with drugs to the church.

Half-way through the ceremony, the van's alarm goes off and Keanu runs outside to see what's going on.

His mistake was not realising the police were waiting for the owner of the van to reveal themselves and a search started.

Keanu reassured Sharon it was only cannabis, but when the police cracked open the white goods, they found cocaine, meaning big trouble for the hapless dad.

The episode ended with Keanu in cuffs, his son's Christening day in tatters.

Will Sharon be able to forgive him for this blunder? And will Keanu get out of this pickle?

