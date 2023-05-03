The actress has been playing the villain on and off since 1999 and is certainly open to making a surprise appearance to the square, as revealed in an interview with The Sun .

Soap fans may have not seen the last of Janine Butcher just yet, as soap star Charlie Brooks has teased a possible return to EastEnders .

"She is always fun to play and I'm always interested in what she's doing and what's she's up to so there's always a possibility," Brooks said.

Though there's a caveat, as Brooks pointed out she wouldn't want Janine to return in a permanent capacity.

She joked: "But I couldn't play her constantly and I don't think anyone would want me to. I think somebody might actually kill me if Janine was always in their living rooms four times a week."

Charlie Brooks as Janine in EastEnders. BBC

One person who wouldn't be too happy to see Janine rock up to Walford is Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). The baddie targeted Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) ex-wife last year, pinning a car crash on her and getting in the way of a reconciliation between the two of them.

As fans know, things took a turn for the worst during Janine and Mick's wedding on Christmas Day, with the ceremony resulting in a dramatic car chase once her wrongdoings were exposed. Mick threw himself in deep water to save Linda and drowned, leaving his ex-wife heartbroken and Janine behind bars.

In recent scenes, Linda learnt that the new Mrs Carter has pleaded guilty and was disappointed when finding out about her sentence. Could Janine be released soon?

