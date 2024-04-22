The news was confirmed on the show's official Facebook account, in a post saying: "Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick have just completed the London Marathon for an upcoming storyline that will see their characters, Honey and Jay, take on the event in memory of their beloved Lola.

"As well as running on behalf of their chosen charities, Emma and Jamie run parts in character to film various scenes along the route.

"These scenes will be edited into the main show this evening and viewers will be able to watch the special scenes tomorrow (Monday 22nd April) from 1300 on BBC iPlayer and at 1930 on BBC One. #LondonMarathon"

More like this

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell. BBC

It was previously revealed that this storyline would be taking place, with the actors also running for their own chosen charities: Barton for Children in Need and Borthwick for Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more:

The actors explained how their real-life run would translate into the show when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, with Barton saying: "It’s pretty exciting, really, because it’s never been done before. It’s a massive thing, isn’t it, the marathon?

"We’re a London-based show and we’re doing something that’s never been achieved before. So it is very exciting, it’s very nerve-wracking."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the soap, the characters will be running in honour of brain tumour victims, with this following on from the storyline which saw Jay's wife Lola Pearce-Brown die last year.

Barton added of the run being tied to Lola's storyline: "I think it's really important, isn't it? It's sort of keeping her alive.

"A lot of people, when they're going through [this with] family members, loved ones with illnesses or they've lost [someone], people do want to show their appreciation to the carers that have looked after them, the charities that have supported people.

"I think it's really clever how Chris Clenshaw's come up with this idea. I just think it's lovely, and it's really important to the show to keep her alive. It had such a massive impact, and we were blown away by the response. It's a real honour to be asked to do this storyline."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.