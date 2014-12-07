Speaking about her guest turn, Windsor said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Peggy has been included in the celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of EastEnders. What an incredible achievement for all the production, cast and crew, past and present."

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: "Barbara and Peggy are intrinsically linked with EastEnders and when we planned our explosive anniversary episodes, Peggy was the first name on our list of hoped-for returns.

"Barbara has not only created one of EastEnders’s most iconic characters but she’s also hugely loved and missed by everyone here. We couldn’t celebrate 30 years of EastEnders without Barbara Windsor”.

Peggy was last seen back in September when she made a surprise cameo from her villa in Portugal, from where she sent Ronnie Mitchell (Samatha Womack) back to London to halt the nuptials of Phil (Steve McFadden) and Sharon (Letitia Dean).

Barbara Windsor’s original tenure on the soap lasted from 1994 to 2010, a period that saw the actress winning the British Soap Award for Best Actress in 1999 and being made an MBE in the 2000 New Year Honours.

