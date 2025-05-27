Speculation was only fuelled further when the soap appeared to hint at Clare’s return earlier this month, as Nigel was encouraged to reach out to his stepdaughter, who he’s been estranged from for quite some time.

However, speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, Bissix, who recently reprised her role as Clare Devine in Hollyoaks, poured cold water on the idea of a return for her EastEnders character.

Asked whether she was approached about a return to the BBC One soap, she said: “No, they didn’t ask me. I think they did fantastic with their 40th birthday celebrations."

She continued: “They brought so many characters back from the '90s. I think that Paul Bradley is doing fantastically well with his dementia storyline."

She added: “And you know, realistically, had that sort of that had come on the cards, that storyline would have probably been, you know, Claire Bates going and taking his money from a dementia sufferer character, which actually probably isn't something I would want to do either.

“Even though it's not real, but people so believe that this stuff is real. I mean, when I was back in the show before, I used to get fan mail from someone from prison that used to say he'd be my accomplice.

“And then there was a vicar that used to write to me monthly telling me I could repent my sins if I was to go and see him, he would exercise the demons and all of this stuff.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

