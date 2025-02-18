With the Queen Vic ablaze, a killer on the loose and a gun in play (Phil Mitchell's), who will make it out alive?

EastEnders has released some tantalising first-look pictures at tomorrow's hour-long episode, which will mark the official anniversary of the iconic BBC soap.

Little has been given away about what will go down tomorrow, but it's safe to say it's a battle for survival as all residents try to escape the burning bar.

Honey and Billy can be seen clutching on to each other, while Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Chowdhry) search for a way out.

Alfie (Shane Richie) does his best to keep the Slater clan calm, but it's no use with Stacey (Lacey Turner) missing, and a distressed Lily (Lillia Turner) getting help from Martin (James Bye) before he tries to look for missing Stace.

Who will make it out of the devastation? And who won't?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

