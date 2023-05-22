Ahead of his first scenes on Albert Square airing next month, actor Colin Salmon has shed some light on his character, an ex-boxer and single dad with an emotional side.

New Walford resident George Knight is about to make his debut on EastEnders in a storyline involving Linda Carter and her mother Elaine.

"I think he's a good man. He's a good man because he's had strong women around him, just like I have in real life," Salmon told press including RadioTimes.com.

"As an ex-boxer, he doesn't have to be hard or prove himself because he's a warrior. He's been through some things like many people have.

"When you are a big man, you have the power to hold people down or to lift them up - and George Knight is strong enough to lift people up. He's also a single parent, and he's had to get real, and I like that."

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Colin Salmon as George Knight, Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George relocates to Walford with his daughters Gina and Anna and his partner Elaine Peacock (now played by Harriet Thorpe in a recast), Linda's (Kellie Bright) mother.

"They do lots of fun things together and have a great time," Salmon said of George and Elaine.

"By moving to London to live, George has made himself vulnerable to Elaine. But she instils confidence in George, and he's a lovely guy who is there for her. She knows George has got her back and that he's a softie."

While the relationship with Elaine is well-balanced and healthy, George and Linda will be off to a rough start now he's involved in the Vic management.

"George just has to be consistent, and eventually, Linda will warm to him, hopefully! It's just very difficult for now because they live together," he explained.

The actor also said that George recognises "a fellow warrior" in Linda, adding: "There's some interesting parallels between them which will be explored."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

