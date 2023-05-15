The mother of grieving landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is already ruffling feathers in Walford, and after she and Linda were disturbed by a break-in last week , Elaine was convinced that conniving Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was responsible after their showdown ended in her barring the family from the pub.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) made yet another furtive phone call as she settled into her new home at The Queen Vic in tonight's EastEnders (15th May).

Chatting to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who we know is secretly working with lover Suki (Balvinder Sopal) to bring the latter's husband down, Elaine's suspicions were heightened when Eve told her about Nish's true nature.

Elaine later had a run-in with Nish's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota), and when Vinny spoke to Suki, his mum warned him that he must live with whatever action he takes - with Vinny practically admitting that he was the one to trash the pub.

With Suki having already worked out Vinny's involvement, she relayed the information to Eve - so Eve returned to Elaine to persuade her not to pursue a vendetta against Nish and Vinny, wanting to protect Vinny from trouble.

After Eve suggested that Linda didn't need any more hassle, Elaine relented, and a row with her daughter about her dismissal of Mick's (Danny Dyer) 'death' caused Elaine to admit that she had loved him too, and felt the only way to cope was to not mention him.

As Elaine and Linda vowed to support each other through their loss, Elaine promised to leave the Panesars be, and even went out of her way to apologise to them. But once she was alone, Elaine made a private call to, we can only assume, her partner George Knight (Colin Salmon). Elaine told him she missed him, that he was a tonic - and that she couldn't wait for him to arrive.

It looks like Elaine hasn't been entirely honest with Linda about her circumstances! But is she up to no good, or simply holding back the truth until she's ready?

