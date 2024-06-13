Karen was back in Walford for son Keanu's (Danny Walters) funeral, reuniting with daughter Bernie (Clair Norris) as they prepared to say their last goodbyes.

But while Karen believed that evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) was guilty of Keanu's murder, she had no idea that his demise was really down to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Co-conspirator Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) still loved Keanu despite covering up the truth, and she left the house dressed in black to pay her respects.

More like this

Her first run-in with Karen came outside, as Karen ordered Sharon to tell son Albie (Arthur Gentleman) that Keanu wasn't his real father.

Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Karen blamed Sharon for jilting Keanu at the altar, which she believed led to Dean killing him. She banned Sharon from the funeral, insisting she must mourn her boy in peace.

In the café, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) comforted Karen as she lamented her family's absence for the occasion, as well as the locals ignoring her presence due to her role in Albie's kidnapping last year.

Kat offered to go to the service, and the mourners gathered at The Queen Vic.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Linda and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) held a private memorial for Keanu in The Arches so that Sharon could remember him in her own way.

The sight of Keanu's mechanic overalls were too much for Sharon, and as she fled, she was heard speaking of her guilt by a passing Kat.

At The Vic, Sharon appealed to Karen to allow her to join them and handed over Albie's card. Karen discarded it, and the pair's furious row turned physical - until Kat and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) dragged them into the back.

Kat intervened to help Karen and Sharon. BBC/Calum McCarron

Kat relayed Sharon's overheard words, but luckily for The Six, Kat was unaware of their true meaning. As Kat urged Karen and Sharon to be there for each other, the women shared a hug and Karen invited Sharon to go to the funeral after all.

Karen was touched when the residents of Albert Square gathered near the hearse in a last-minute show of support.

Karen's words of pain, anguish and fury could be heard at Keanu's send off. The on-screen action, however, panned across the anxious faces of members of The Six in turn - Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Linda - with Sharon later confirming that Keanu had been cremated and their troubles were now all over.

Or so they thought, as during the wake, Karen paid a visit to Dean in prison. After Karen expressed a wish to strangle Dean with her bare hands, Dean once again protested his innocence.

He urged Karen to ask Linda why she was lying about Dean's guilt, but will Karen take him seriously?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.