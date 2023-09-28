Last night, Cindy got cosy with George as he admitted he still had feelings for her. But with Cindy also intent on securing a half share of his Marbella bar sale, George played her to expose her true agenda.

As the BBC soap continued, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) quizzed Cindy on her last minute visit to The Vic, knowing full well that she hadn't been there to collect her phone as she claimed.

Meanwhile, Cindy and George's daughter, Gina (Francesca Henry), made cryptic remarks, having seen her parents' smooch!

George and Cindy bumped into each other in the Square, and Cindy claimed their encounter was a mistake, as she demanded her money. George simply laughed, but Cindy insisted to Ian that they should celebrate their fresh start at the pub.

Ian's mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) turned down Bobby's (Clay Milner Russell) offer to join them, while George played nice once more at the bar.

Gina urged sister Anna (Molly Rainford) to see that Cindy was only out for herself, and as George's partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Cindy traded snarky comments, Gina exposed George and Cindy's kiss - which came as no surprise to a scornful Kathy.

George told Elaine that he was playing Cindy, and Elaine remained frosty. But when he promised that he had no feelings for Cindy, Elaine demanded proof.

Meanwhile, Ian presented Cindy with a suitcase and declared that she clearly had everything she wanted, and that didn't include him.

Colin Salmon plays George Knight in EastEnders.

Cindy replied that she did love Ian, claiming he was the only one for her - in much the same way she did to George! Cindy claimed that she was the one testing George, and Ian eventually believed her.

Cindy suggested they return to The Vic as a united front - but when they did so, George explained that Cindy would not be getting a penny. "Is that what you want? An all-out war?" asked Cindy.

"Bring it on," George replied. As battle lines were drawn between the Knights and the Beales, who will come out on top?

