As the BBC soap continued, Cindy confided in Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that she was worried her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) would hate her for going after their dad George's money.

Ian pointed out that said money was also Cindy's, with George selling the Marbella bar that he once ran with Cindy herself. So, Cindy headed to The Vic to tell George she wanted her half.

George and his partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) were not happy, but Anna felt for her mum, and urged them to give Cindy what she was owed. George wondered why his distrust of Cindy wasn't getting through to Anna, and took action by visiting Cindy and Ian at home.

George Knight holding the arms of Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Explaining that the bar had gone up in value since Cindy had abandoned the Knights nine years earlier, George then appeared to back down by inviting the Beales for dinner.

When Elaine revealed how good George was in the kitchen, Cindy couldn't resist biting back that she remembered all too well!

George claimed to his family that he planned to negotiate a stake in the bar for Cindy, and Gina was not impressed.

The two couples attempted to play nice together, but in a moment alone with George, Cindy suggested that he was still pining for her alter ego, 'Rose', and that no man had ever loved her like he had.

Adding that George was clinging onto her money because he still wanted her, Cindy urged him to "let it go". Back at the dinner table, George relented, insisting that Cindy would get her share when the bar was sold.

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Cindy and Ian returned home, but Cindy claimed she had left her phone at the pub - although after she left to retrieve it, Ian realised her phone was still in her bag. Cindy, meanwhile, confronted George on his sudden change of heart.

George admitted that she had called him out on his true feelings, as he still loved 'Rose'. Cindy leaned in for a kiss, which George reciprocated. Gina saw them, but didn't make her presence known before backing away.

Little did Gina know that George was playing Cindy, as he stopped the kiss and revealed that he knew her game. "Now you've shown your true colours, Cindy," George told her, before branding her "trash".

Cindy ran off in tears, but what will her next move be - and will Ian find out about her passionate encounter?

