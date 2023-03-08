After struggling with previous police drama involving his husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Callum's career had finally settled down by the time pal Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) offered him a new role as trainee detective on his team.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) was left with quite the work dilemma in tonight's EastEnders (Wednesday 8th March) — although at least this time it didn't involve the Mitchells!

After celebrating, Callum was seen preparing for his first day with a stare-off with Ben to test himself for the interview room; which ultimately led to a bit of flirting between the loved-up pair. Jack then arranged to meet him at the station.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Once there, Callum talked to Jack about the behaviour of their colleagues in the briefing room, with one of them having nicknamed him 'Branning's Babe'. Jack claimed that this was merely in reference to Callum being new to CID, therefore making him the baby of the team — but Callum felt that it was actually because he's gay.

Callum added that he was used to this kind of homophobic banter by now, but it was this defeated attitude that seemed to sway Jack into taking action as he promised to stamp out any such behaviour, urging Callum to report anything further to him. Jack later revealed that the male colleague claimed not to know about Callum's sexuality, even though he had been the LGBTQ+ poster boy for the police.

More like this

Tony Clay as Callum Highway for EastEnders. BBC

Finally, Callum got to work trailing through CCTV for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), with Jack explaining that Ravi had been spotted at a hotel a number of times. But as the day wore on and Jack considered leaving early to spend the evening with his family, Callum was stunned to spot none other than Jack's wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) on the footage!

Viewers know that Denise headed to the hotel a few weeks ago to sleep with Ravi, but she came to her senses and left before anything happened.

Back in Walford, though, Denise was still simmering with jealousy after hearing about Ravi's recent conquests, and while she told him how glad she was that she hadn't made the mistake of having sex with him, Ravi could tell how she truly felt.

Nearby, Callum was left watching in disbelief, but what will he do? Will he tell Jack everything he knows? We'll soon see Callum confiding in Ben, but what decision will he make?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.