EastEnders airs return of long-running favourite in new boxset scenes

As promised, Big Mo - aka EastEnders ' Mo Harris - is back to cause more mischief in the BBC soap - and those who have already seen the latest episodes will know that she hasn't changed a bit!

**This article includes spoilers for this week's EastEnders boxset which is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.**

EastEnders previously announced that star Laila Morse would be reprising her role after being written out in 2021. Mo departed to join Fat Elvis on a cruise, but was now seen staying with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) at a caravan park.

Jean had taken a job as a waitress, only for daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) to arrive on holiday with her children, new beau Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) and ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) in tow. As Stacey met up with Jean to plead with her to come home now that she has recovered from her bipolar relapse, Jean revealed that she wasn't alone.

Laila Morse as Mo Harris in EastEnders. BBC BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mo then emerged from the caravan with that cheeky glint in her eye. She and Jean had great fun fooling Stacey with a concocted story about Fat Elvis falling overboard on the cruise ship, and Stacey laughed at their outrageous, but totally on-brand antics.

Stacey hoped to convince her mum to return to Walford; but Jean was feeling embarrassed over her behaviour while she was so unwell. The mother and daughter shared a chat as Jean raked over the memories of her bipolar episode - and the award-winning partnership between stars Wright and Turner was as strong as ever.

Granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner) told Jean that she shouldn't hide away, adding that if she were to inherit the condition her mum and nan both live with, she would not be ashamed of anything the illness might make her do.

Jean then agreed to come home, while Mo said she would stick around as she had plans with 'Septic Pete'! But Stacey could tell that Jean wasn't quite ready to leave, so decided to stay on site with her and Mo.

Mo is said to be back for a short stint, and we'll expect to see her back in Albert Square alongside Jean soon.

