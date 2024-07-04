In an exclusive interview, the star discusses the sensitive storyline and the incredible reaction from the public.

Are you pleased to be nominated?

Actors love it when we do something and we know it’s been received well, but it’s important to just keep going because you can’t live on what was good yesterday. In a long-running show, there’s a sense of being in something that is living and ongoing, it’s constantly moving and it’s about being present.

What was your reaction when found out about Yolande’s sexual assault storyline?

When our producer Chris Clenshaw pitched it to me, I felt gratitude at getting a story of such relevance and I grabbed the chance. This is a topic that is unfortunately timeless, which is very sad.

More like this

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman and Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How did you approach the hard-hitting scenes?

I’m a pretty emotional person anyway, so I just needed to react to what was happening. Because you hear stories from people who have been through what Yolande has experienced, it was all there. And Howard Saddler played Pastor Clayton so well, the character is so awful but Howard is a proper nice person in real life!

Did you feel honoured at getting a two-hander episode for Yolande and Patrick?

It was out of this world! I’ve watched EastEnders since it started and remember those early two-handers with the likes of Dot and Ethel. Older women don’t get a voice, so seeing them just talking and being, all that emotion – oh my goodness! Rudolph (Walker, who plays Patrick) and I had tremendous support from everybody on set. They gave us the time, the quiet and the security to do our work. It was about being calm and in the moment.

Were you pleased there were some lighter moments between the characters in the episode?

That was truthful. Sometimes in tragedy and very sad times there is a thin line between grief and laughter, though the laughter is filled with pain. It’s ticklish, especially if you have a close relationship with someone. Something in the skin remembers the passion, the love and the laughter you’ve had and you can jump out of the grief, it’s kind of strange.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What reaction have you had from the public?

I’m not a social media person, but it’s completely unavoidable on the streets, or on the train – people are constantly approaching me in public. They want Pastor Clayton to get his comeuppance and justice for Yolande. A woman, maybe only a year older than me, stopped me and said this happened to her when she was very young, and she had only recently voiced it because of what they’d seen on EastEnders.

Can that be overwhelming to deal with?

It alerts me as to how important stories are on TV or in film, some people live their lives through them and appreciate those stories because it helps them. If I’m out with my family they notice people staring if they recognise me, and it’s always been like that, but at the moment because of Yolande’s storyline it's off the scale! You have to be gracious because you have impacted their lives, and makes me feel quietly but deeply validated that this job is really worthwhile.

What are your hopes for Yolande’s future?

When she came into the show, I half-based her on my sister – really sassy and chirpy. She still has a lot of that in her but she has matured and we’re hoping she’ll develop into more of a matriarch, a supportive mother figure. That is very interesting because as far as we know, Yolande has never had a child herself.

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you enjoy the scenes with the younger cast?

Yes, there’s been a few with the likes of Whitney, Denzel and Bernie. She counsels the young ones quite nicely. Even when Denise was having her ups and downs with her marriage, Yolande gave sharp words of advice and it put a bit of wit into it. I hope the character continues to have that love and kindness about her, but not lose that wit.

Are you still happy playing Yolande after more than 20 years?

EastEnders is a great place to be, and we have a great team. This storyline and to the two-hander Rudolph and I had was all a team effort, from the people who pitched the idea, to our boss for taking it on, even our runners! I must give a mention to the buggies that shuttle us around the studio so we’re not having to run here and there. Every implement that makes the show came together.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.